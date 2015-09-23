ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following the sensational but unfounded game-changing porcine claims carried in Monday's Daily Mail, rumours that Manchester United are on "red alert" over speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Real Madrid next summer seem strangely underwhelming. The Mirror report that the Portuguese goal-getter is "ready for a new challenge" and suggest United will tempt him to revisit an old one and pay a world record fee of £90m for the privilege. The scorer of a phenomenal 321 goals in 305 appearances for Real, Ronaldo is understood to favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Manchester United suits will prostrate themselves before the 31-year-old in the hope of luring him back to Old Trafford, where he would be paid £15m per year to play out his dotage.

Jerry St Juste may sound like an end-of-pier lounge crooner from a low-rent British seaside resort, but that won't stop United attempting to sign the 18-year-old Heerenveen central defender who attracted admiring glances from club scouts when they were doing their homework on PSV before last week's Champions League encounter at the Philips Stadion. St Juste impressed during his side's 1-1 draw with PSV last month and may have done enough to earn himself a move to the Premier League.

Having signed the Turkey skipper Arda Turan from Atlético Madrid last summer despite a transfer ban imposed by Fifa that precludes the bearded midfielder from lining up for them until January, Barcelona are hoping to exploit a loophole that could enable them to get him into their team a lot sooner. The fact that Rafinha is expected to be out for more than five months with torn cruciate ligaments means Barcelona should, in theory, be able to register a replacement and they've already gone cap in hand to the Spanish FA, who will seek clarification from Fifa.

Liverpool supporters who are already disgruntled with their team's poor start to the season will be further irritated by speculation linking their midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona in January. Neymar and Luis Suárez are both understood to be big fans of the Brazilian and, speaking at a corporate event, the former said of his compatriot: "Coutinho is a crack [player] and I would like to play alongside him for Barcelona".

José Mourinho will attempt to rectify the problems presented by Branislav Ivanovic's slump in form by signing the Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal in January. The 23-year-old Spain international is contracted to Real until 2020, but Chelsea will attempt to prise him away from the Bernabéu for a fee somewhere in the region of £14m.

Marcos Rojo is another defender who could find himself on the move, having apparently failed to weasel his way back into Louis van Gaal's affections at Manchester United after missing the final leg of his club's pre-season tour after forgetting to have his passport renewed. With his personal documents back in order, the defender could find himself flying to Napoli, who have expressed an interest in signing him up at the turn of the year.

Aged only 17 and valued at £6m, the Red Star Belgrade striker Luka Jovic has got antennae twitching at Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who are all impressed with the Serb's return of 10 goals in 31 appearances since breaking into his club's first team last year.

Meanwhile in Sunderland, Danny Graham's comparatively meagre return of one deflected goal in 30 matches for the Wearside club could see him shipped out on yet another loan spell. Having spent time at Hull City, Middlesbrough and Wolves since signing for Sunderland, the striker's next port of call will be the Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, who have apparently agreed to cover his wages, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.