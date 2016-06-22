Football transfer rumours: Paul Pogba to Real Madrid?

LONDON. KAZINFORM Tradition dictates that English top-flight managers, in tournament years, lazily do their summer scouting off the telly, idly mumbling "he looks good" from the back of a pub at the sight of a defender being able to pass the ball or a passage of purposeful attacking from someone or other. So it is thatChelsea are being linked not just with Leonardo Bonucci but with Antonio Candreva - and their manager should know a bit more about them than your average pub bore, as he already manages them. Yep, Antonio Conte is reportedly planning a £57m raid for the pair of them.

The question of where and how to play Paul Pogba may be vexing France at the moment, but Real Madrid have no such doubts. The European champions want him, and his agent Mino Raiola says talks have already happened.

In an interview given exclusively and, the Mill is sure, selflessly to Marca, Raiola says: “We are talking [with Real] but nothing is decided. [The manager Zinedine] Zidane’s wish is important and the club’s wish is important. We are in the initial phase, it’s not a negotiation.” Just passing the time of day then, as agents do.

