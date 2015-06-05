Football transfer rumours: Raheem Sterling to Manchester United?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - So the interminable Raheem Sterling rumours are back with us, then. He's off to Manchester United. First the news about Brendan Rodgers staying, now this, it's been quite the week for Liverpool fans. Selling their best player to Real Madrid suddenly looks quite appealing.

Manchester United have however lost patience with Radamel Falcao, who isn't worth bothering with now fellow Jorge Mendes client David de Gea is off to Real Madrid, taking his 20 points a season with him. Falcao will go to Chelsea, while Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur will arrive at Old Trafford. As for Spurs: they're involved in a battle with Southampton for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva. Sporting will soon have a new manager: Jorge Jesus of Benfica. That move will send shockwaves through Portuguese football, and force hipsters in England to feign excitement, even though in truth they care more about what's happening at Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, deep down, but are too worried about their image to say, Kazinform cites the Guardian. Spurs midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has become the subject of a tug of war between Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. We assume Tottenham are also involved in this battle of supremacy. Four clubs, then. But how many ropes? Andrea Pirlo had been touted as the Gianfranco Zola or Gary McAllister de nos jours, but instead of going to either Chelsea or Liverpool, the midfield genius is off to New York City, which is the name of a soccer club as well these days. Times change, huh, back in the day you couldn't move for the local baseball teams hot-footing it out of town to different seaboards. Pirlo and Juventus are of course playing for the Champions League on Saturday. The final against Barcelona suddenly looks like being the last hurrah for the current incarnation of Italy's biggest club, as Pirlo isn't the only one preparing to pack his bags and leave the Old Lady. Paul Pogba's off, too. Manchester City have bid £70m but he'd rather go to Barcelona, which in terms of awkwardness ahead of the big game registers at 9/10 on our patented Götze-ö-meter. In less incendiary defensive-midfielder news, Geoffrey Kondogbia will leave Monaco for Arsenal in a big-money deal. He'll cost £25m, which is no longer big money in the world of football, but sounds like a pretty penny to us, so the description stays. Arsenal face competition for the signature of Kondogbia from Internazionale, while Kondogbia faces competition for a place at Arsenal from the Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama. A tangled web, football. Tom Cleverley will turn down the chance to join Aston Villa permanently and joinEverton. Big news now but imagine if this was happening in 1895 with both teams going for the title, eh kids. Doesn't bear thinking about. And Haris Vuckic, on loan from Newcastle United, will leave Rangers this summer. Him and Uncle Tom Cobley, carrying the kitchen sink.