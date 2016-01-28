Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - So, just five more sleeps until Jim White Day, a biannual event in which quinquagenarian Scotsmen get to be four years old again. It's been an underwhelming transfer window so far, like all the others, but that won't stop pulse rates entering the danger zone with the news that Real Madrid want to sign Eden Hazard in the summer!

Hazard, who has missed all of the 2015-16 season with severe ennui, is much admired by the Real Madrid interim coach Zinedine Zidane. Real are currently banned from buying players in the summer but, well, you know how that will play out. But Chelsea have told Real they MUST pay £80m if they want Hazard.

In the shorter term, Chelsea need a striker to replace Radamel Falcao. If they don't get Alexandre Pato on loan from Corinthians, they are going to bring Robin van Persie out of retirement. Van Persie hung up his boots in the summer of 2013 in solidarity with Sir Alex Ferguson.

In other news, Swansea are keen to re-sign Jonathan de Guzman on loan from Napoli. They have also had promising reports about somebody called "Michu"who plays for Langreo.

Sunderland are so desperate to sign André Ayew from Swansea that they will offer £10m plus Fabio Borini. FACT.

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, with Arsenal willing to pay £61m. FICTION.

Manchester United plan to fix the bit that isn't broken by buying a defender, PSG's Marquinhos, while Luis Suárez has quashed burgeoning rumours of a move to Rushden & Diamonds by saying he'll only ever join Liverpool if he returns to England.

Jerome Sinclair wants to move from Liverpool to Watford because that's an entirely logical career move.

Claudio Ranieri wants to increase Leicester's tinkerability by signing a couple of strikers: Sampdoria's Éder and CSKA Moscow's Ahmed Musa.

Mauricio Pochettino has £18m and he's not afraid to use it: he's going to offer it to West Brom for Saido Berahino.

And Jim White has made his own advent calendar for Jim White Day.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com