Football transfer rumours: Saúl Niguez from Atlético Madrid to Manchester United?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Having had their initial advances rebuffed in January, Manchester United have decided once again that it's time to call Saúl. Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez is the player in question and reports from Spain suggest the 21-year-old from Elche is ready to up sticks and move elsewhere, having made quite the name for himself as a first-team regular over the past three seasons playing under Diego Simeone.

Last week, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that Atlético had rejected a €30m bid from Arsenal, who seem ready to go toe-to-toe with their Old Trafford rivals in what could be an unseemly brawl to secure Saúl's scrawl.

Manchester United are also reported to be in the market for André Gomes, a 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder who currently lines up for United old boy Gary Neville at Valencia and has a release clause of - depending on who you read - between £20m and £100m (!) in his contract. A stand-out player in a team whose struggles this season have been well documented, Gomes is a dazzling playmaker who likes to get forward whenever possible, has plenty of tricks in his locker, and in Jorge Mendes boasts the same agent as one José Mourinho, who is reported to be a big fan of his work.

Having found himself the subject of a very public dressing-down from Jürgen Klopp on the touchline at St Mary's yesterday, Christian Benteke looks a stonewall certainty to leave Liverpool this summer. Weekend speculation suggests Juventus are very interested in signing the Belgian striker and will have to cough up £25m to bring him to Turin. Juventus are also interested in rescuing Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal but could face competition for the services of the Chilean, who is in contract talks with Emirates bean-counters, from Atlético Madrid.

Indeed it could be an exceptionally busy summer for Juve, if Tuttosport are to be believed. The purveyors of all things sporty and newsy say the Bianconeri will make Serie A players of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, Real Madrid midfielder Isco and Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel if they lose Paul Pogba to a major European rival. If they miss out on Cavani, Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is next on their shopping list o'strikers.

Having sold Ramires to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in January, Chelsea hope to bring in Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oscar de Marcos to plug the gaping midfield hole vacated by the Brazilian, according to the Sun. Elsewhere, rumour has it that the club's incoming manager Antonio Conte has his beady on Inter's in-form Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, who scored the opener in his side's 1-1 draw with Roma over the weekend.

And finally, the Mirror says marvellous Mauricio Pochettino has nudged Tottenham in the direction of on-loan-at-São Paulo striker Jonathan Calleri, a former Boca Juniors striker who is technically co-owned by Uruguayan second division outfit Deportivo Maldonado, a club for whom he has never played and almost certainly never will.

