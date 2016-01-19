Football transfer rumours: Shane Long to Liverpool?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Shane Long has come a long way in his 28 years. He grew up in Gortnahoe, a small Tipperary village named after a ploughed field in a cave (no, really).

As a boy he spent his formative years running around some marginally less ploughed fields that were outside caves, excelling at the Irish national sport of hurling before becoming a professional footballer kind of by accident. As you do.

Shane Long, it seemed, can not put a foot wrong and he has since made his fortune gadding around some of the most famous fields in England, Europe and beyond ... rolling up his sleeves, putting in the hard yards, working those channels and occasionally scoring a lot of very important goals. His heroics haven't gone unnoticed at Liverpool, who have tabled a bid of £8m for the boy Long only to see his current club Southampton laugh it out the gate. Perhaps Saints don't want to let him go? Perhaps Saints are holding out for the £12m they paid Hull for his services 18 months ago? Perhaps Saints have noticed a hint of desperation from the Liverpool suits who came inquiring about Long, what with the club's current strikers Divock Origi, Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge all being injured? Perhaps Saints have noticed Christian Benteke being Christian Benteke and clocked the general look of befuddlement that clouds the features of defending's Steven Caulker as he is once again used as a make-shift centre-forward. This one isn't over and like Shane Long himself, one gets the feeling it could run and run. Curiously, Liverpool are also being linked with a move forJavier Hernández, who - unlike Long - has never hurled in Croke Park for Tipperary but is nicknamed after a common garden vegetable ... which is almost as good.

L'Equipe report that Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy regrets moving from Newcastle to Arsenal. Regrets it so much, in fact, that he's prepared to move to Aston Villa just to prove his point. If the one goes through, the Rumour Mill foresees more Debuchian regret in the future. Closer to home, the Leicester Mercury reports that their local team of Premier League table-toppers haveagreed to sign 21-year-old defensive midfielder Daniel Amartey from FC Copenhagen for £5m. Assuming personal terms can be agreed, Amartey will find himself just a couple of coughs from the doctor from being a Premier League title contender.

PSG defensive midfielder Adrien Rabiot could find himself the subject of a tug-of-love between Arsenal and Manchester United, unlike Brazilian striker Pato who is struggling to find a top flight club in England despite the best attempts of his "people". Chelsea might be interested, but Newcastle are understood to have rejected an opportunity to take him on board. The north-east club might priseBafétimbi Gomis away from fellow relegation strugglers Swansea City instead.Edinson Cavanai may also find himself back on the market before too long, as reports from France suggest PSG manager Laurent Blanc is tiring of the Uruguayan's diva tendencies. The striker is - depending on who you believe - wanted by Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Cavani is just one of three players being targeted by Real, with the Spanish club plotting a textbook end-of-window triple-swoop for him and the Bayern Munich duo David Alaba and Mario Götze. Malaga winger Nordin Amrabat is in for something of a culture shock when he leaves the picturesque environs of the culture-soaked Andalucian town to rock up at Watford for the thick end of £6.7m.

And finally, following the slapstick debut of their new central defender Jan Kirchoff, Sunderland will be hoping for better from Ivorian stopper Lamine Koné, should he arrive from French side Lorient.

Source: The Guardian