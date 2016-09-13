Football transfer rumours: Watford's Troy Deeney to Everton

LONDON. KAZINFORM French TV show Telefoot has revealed that Bastian Schweinsteiger refused to leave Old Trafford this summer despite Marseille making a firm approach for the midfielder.

Surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after José Mourinho decided it would be "very difficult" for the 32-year-old German to play his back into his plans, Schweinsteiger has since dropped behind Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Joel and Avram Glazer, the lady who makes the half-time tea, three cashiers from the Megastore, the Class of 92, Fred the Red and those unfortunate children who were painted blue as part of that Old Trafford X-Men promotion in the United midfield pecking order. However, he seems determined to see out the remaining two years of his contract, having reportedly turned down Marseille and left Mourinho in a state of near apoplexy after refusing to join Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer.



Read more at The Guardian