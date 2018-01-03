EN
    07:57, 03 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Footballer wins €1 million lottery jackpot

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Irish football player Kevin O'Connor won €1 million on the National Lottery, TASS reports.

    According to The Irish Times, the player received the winning ticket as a Christmas gift from his uncle who wished the athlete "the best of luck".

    22-year-old O'Connor is a defender of Preston North End Football Club playing in the Championship, the second tier of the English football league system.

