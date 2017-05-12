For the first time ever, Kazakh student receives prestigious Global Swede Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adina Khamitova, a medical student at the Karolinska Institutet, was one of the international students receiving the Global Swede Award 2017 at a special ceremony that took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden this week.

This is the first time a student from Kazakhstan has been honored with this prestigious award, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



"Adina Khamitova was nominated for the award by the Karolinska Institutet, the largest in Sweden and one of the largest medical institutes in Europe. Adina became one of international students who had distinguished themselves in fields closely related to innovation and entrepreneurship. Attending the awarding ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden was Kazakh Ambassador Dastan Yeleukenov," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, revealed in a Facebook post.







Ann Linde, Minister for European Union Affairs of Sweden, presented the prestigious award to the international students, including Adina, at the ceremony.



Each year the Government Offices of Sweden honor top foreign students studying at higher education institutions across Sweden with the Global Swede Award to encourage a continued relationship with Sweden and express its appreciation of tomorrow's innovators and entrepreneurs.