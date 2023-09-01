For year and a half Kazakhstan carried out cardinal changes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers the Head of State outlined measures that directly affected the living standards of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State outlined some initiatives that have been already implemented. In particular, the wages of teachers doubled since 2020. The salaries of doctors also increased significantly. Kazakhstanis were given an opportunity to use the part of their pension savings which let some million people improve their wellbeing, solve their housing problems. Some 400 schools will be built as part of the Comfortable School project. 300 rural healthcare facilities are being constructed. The National Fund to Children project kicked off.

The Head of State stressed since 2022 Kazakhstan carries out large-scale political reforms.

For a year and a half Kazakhstan made cardinal changes. The country shifted to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.

Besides, the President highlighted the country’s foreign commodity turnover reached a record 136 billion US dollars, of which 84 billion account for exports.