EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 18 September 2022 | GMT +6

    For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phoned Gennady Golovkin to support him after the trilogy fight vs Mexican Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, Akorda press service informs.

    During the phone talk, the Head of State emphasized that Golovkin had hugely contributed to the popularization of Kazakhstan at the global arena.

    «For your fans, you have been and will be the people’s champion and the world’s best fighter. We are proud of you!» Tokayev said.



    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!