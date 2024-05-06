Forbes Magazine names 75 richest businessmen in Kazakhstan - 2024

Forbes Kazakhstan Magazine has named the 75 wealthiest businessmen in Kazakhstan for the year 2024, informs Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

This year, the Forbes Kazakhstan rating has expanded significantly, now featuring the top 75 largest businessmen rather the usual top 50.

The ranking welcomed 19 newcomers, many of whom are already prominent figures in Kazakh society. However, it also includes several businessmen who are primarily recognized within their specific industries.

The total wealth of the rating participants increased compared to previous year – by $8.2 billion and amounted to $46.63 billion. The average decreased - to $622 million compared to last year’s $769 million.

Two of the newcomers to the list - the founder of InDrive service company Arsen Tomsky, who relocated his company to Kazakhstan last year, and the founder of the Swiss-registered trading and logistics Harvest Group Almaz Alsenov.

Originating from the Republic of Sakha in the Russian Federation, the InDrive service company attained unicorn status in 2021 with an investor valuation of $1.23 billion. Beyond its taxi services, InDrive also facilitates courier and handyman services for household needs.

In the spring of 2022, the company's founder, Tomsky, moved the office from Yakutsk to Almaty. By the end of 2023, he had obtained Kazakhstan citizenship.

It’s to worth to mention, Kaspi.kz shareholder Mikhail Lomtadze, ranked 581st in the Forbes global ranking (net worth valued at $5,3 billion), has become the owner of a majority stake in the English professional football club Wycombe Wanderers.

“Ownership of Feliciana EFL Ltd, which owns 90% of Wycombe Wanderers Football Club, has passed from Feliciana EFL LLC to Blue Ocean Partners II Limited, owned by Mikhail Lomtadze,” the football club’s press release explains.

Created in 1887 Wycombe Wanderers Football Club is located in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire in south-east England.

Top 10 businessmen of the updated rating:

• Vyacheslav Kim $5,800,000,000

• Timur Kulibaev $5,000,000,000

• Dinara Kulibaeva $5,000,000,000

• Vladimir Kim $3,600,000,000

• Timur Turlov $3,300,000,000

• Bulat Utemuratov $2,700,000,000

• Ibragimov family $1,500,000,000

• Nurlan Smagulov $980,000,000

• Sarsenov family $970,000,000

• Arsen Tomsky $920,000,000

List of 19 newcomers in the updated ranking:

• No. 10 Arsen Tomsky

• No. 23 Sukhrab Makhmudov

• No. 32 Alexander Chukreev

• No. 35 Marat Zhuman

• No. 37 Alimzhanov family

• No. 44 Aizhan Yesim

• No. 49 Zhakulin family

• No. 53 Almaz Alsenov

• No. 56 Vladimir Denisov

• No. 57 Dulat Kozhamzharov

• No. 59 Vladimir Sidelkovsky

• No. 60 Erem Harutyunyan

• No. 63 Ivan Sauer

• No. 64 Victor Buller

• No. 68 Sagat Tugelbaev

• No. 69 Vladislav Li

• No. 70 Eldar Abdrazakov

• No. 71 Raushan Sagdieva

• No. 71 Chingis Berdygozhin

The rating analytical team initially created an extensive list of the country's 120 most prominent businessmen, from which the top 75 were selected for the shortlist. The assessment of the participants was based on the total value of their assets, evaluating companies under the conservative guideline of "no less than." A deduction of 50% was applied to the valuation of companies that failed to provide audited financial statements.

The authors clarify that this rating is purely a journalistic and expert assessment of the property owned by these individuals, and it should not be considered as official information.