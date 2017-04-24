Forecast for next 3 days prediction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cyclone over the West of Kazakhstan is likely to bring extensive clouds, causing rains, thunderstorms and gusty wind in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is expected to then shift East. However, forecasters say it won't reach East and Southeast regions and weather there wil remain to be mostly rainless in the next three days.

In the southeast temperature during the day will reach 23-30°C, and in the east 20-25°C.

Forecast for Astana

On April 25: clear, without precipitation. Southeast, south wind up to 5-10 m/s. Night temperature 5-7°C, 22-24°C - during the day.

On April 26: partly cloudy, without precipitation. South, southwest wind up to 9-14 m/s. Night temperature - 9-11°C, 23-25°C during the day.

On April 27: partly cloudy, rain in the morning and afternoon. West, northwest wind up to 9-14 m/s. Night temperature - 9-11°C, 18-20°C during the day.

Forecast for Almaty

On April 25: partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind 0-5 m/s. Night temperature 10-12°C, 23-25°C - during the day.

On April 26: partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind 0-5 m / s. Night temperature 11-13°C, 27-29°C - during the day.

On April 27: partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind 0-5 m / s. Night temperature 11-13°C, 28-30°C - during the day.