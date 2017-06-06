Forecasters expect hail and hurricane in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl Regional Emergency Situations Department has announced a meteorological warning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the warning of Kazhydromet, on June 6 and 7, some places of Zhambyl region will see a thunderstorm, hail and a strong southwesterly wind turning northeastwards. The wind speed will be 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 28 m/s. Strong rain in mountainous and foothill areas is expected on June 6 in the daytime and on June 7 overnight", the Regional Emergency Department press-service said.

Recall that recently, on May 29, the stormy wind speed in the regional center reached 18 m/s with gusts up to 27 m/s. During the hurricane, two workers died on a construction site. Another three people were injured by the fall of trees and metal structures. The stormy wind fell trees, broke off electric wires, leaving some part of Taraz homes without electricity, some traffic lights and street lighting. As to the teenager died of electric shock on the man-made river, the Emergency Department explained that the accident had occurred before the hurricane began. The incident is under investigation now.

There is a commission headed by the first deputy governor of Zhambyl region that is investigating the causes, eliminating the consequences and providing assistance to the victims.