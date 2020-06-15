EN
    16:49, 15 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Forecasters issue storm warning for Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in Nur-Sultan, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, northeast wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Akmola region on June 16. Extreme fire hazard remains.

    15-20 mps northeast wind will blow in the city of Nur-Sultan on June 16. Chance of storm is 85 - 90%.

    Dust storm with 15-20 mps northeastern wind is predicted for Kyzylorda region on June 16. Chance of storm is 90-100%.


