Forecasters issue storm warning for Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in Nur-Sultan, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, northeast wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Akmola region on June 16. Extreme fire hazard remains.

15-20 mps northeast wind will blow in the city of Nur-Sultan on June 16. Chance of storm is 85 - 90%.

Dust storm with 15-20 mps northeastern wind is predicted for Kyzylorda region on June 16. Chance of storm is 90-100%.