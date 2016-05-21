Forecasters predict freezing in E Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A major part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of high pressure field, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Only in the west of the country rains with thunderstorms are expected. Hail will hit the southwestern part of the country.

According to weather forecasters, wind of 15-23 mps with a dust storm is predicted for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Strong winds of 15-20 mps are also predicted for West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Foggy weather is forecast for Pavlodar, Mangystau regions.

Freezing is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. Air temperature in these areas will drop to -3C°.