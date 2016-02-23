Forecasters predict warming in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temperature above normal is predicted in most regions of the country within the next three days.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstanis will enjoy cloudless weather without precipitation.

However, western and northern regions of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of warm weather fronts shifting from the European part of Russia. Thus, snowfall, wind of 15-20 mps and black ice is expected in the western and northern parts of the country.