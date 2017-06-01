Forecasters promise cold, rainy June

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published a forecast for June, Kazinform reports.

According to forecasters, in early June the active cyclone will influence the weather in the western regions, causing showers, thunderstorms, hail, northwesterly winds up to 15-20 m/s and temperature drops to +5, +13°C at night, and +15, +23°C at daytime.

To the rest of the country, southwestern streams will bring warm air masses, and the day temperature will rise up to +25, +33°C in the north and up to +30, +39°C in the south.

Еhe warming will, however, be short as on the weekend the bad weather from the western regions will start moving east.

In the middle of next week (June 7-8), in northern and central regions rains, in some places, heavy, thunderstorms, and hail are expected. The temperature will drop to +2, +7°C at night, and as the sky starts to clear a drop to 1°C is expected. The day temperature is expected to be around +12, +20°C. In southern regions temperature is expected to be around +8, +15°C at night and +20, +25°C.

The forecasters predict the next two cold snaps at the end of the month.

The average temperature in June is expected to be close to long-term values, except for south, southeast and east parts of the country, where it will be 1°C above the norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be above the norm in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions, and around the norm in the rest of Kazakhstan.