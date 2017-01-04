Forecasters warn of unstable weather January 4
In some places fog, black ice, strong winds in places with snowstorms in north and central regions, Kazhydromet reports.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s (in places 23-28 m/s) with blizzard and ice will strike Akmola region.
Winds up to 18-20 m/s (23-28 m/s in places) are expected in Almaty region in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake. At night - fog, black ice.
Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl region as well. Region will see black ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s at night.
In places of Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions blizzard, black ice, strong winds (15-20 m/s) are expected.
In Kostanai, North Kazakhstan regions wind gusts up to 23 m/s are expected.
In Pavlodar region blizzard, black ice, strong wind (17-22 m/s).
In the East Kazakhstan region in places snowstorm, fog and strong wind (15-20 m/s) with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected.
In South, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions in places fog, blackice, winds up to 15-20 m/s and in place of Karaganda regions the blizzard are expected. In Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions foggy in places black ice. In Mangistau region patchy fog.