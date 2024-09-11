Foreign ambassadors deliver credentials to Kazakh President

Extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of seven countries delivered their credentials to the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Akorda Residence in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of Rwanda, the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Mauritius presented their credentials to the Head of State.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President said Kazakhstan pursues peaceful foreign policy and is open to international cooperation and remains committed to the UN Charter principles. Kazakhstan is convinced that the UN plays an indispensable role in the global system and permanently supports this universal organization.

"At the same time, Kazakhstan strives to develop bilateral relations with your countries and multilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan is a dynamically developing country and we believe we will make the country’s economy stable," the Head of State said.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic missions and conveyed the best wishes to their Heads of State.

