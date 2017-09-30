EN
    13:14, 30 September 2017

    Foreign ambassadors plant trees in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Employees of foreign embassies took part in the clean-up in Astana city on Saturday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Yessil district.

    "Ambassadors of many countries, including Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Brazil, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Vatican and more, planted 90 trees on the territory of the Beloved park," the statement of the press service reads.

    The press service claimed that over 8,500 people had participated in the clean-up campaign and planting of trees.

    In total, 255 trees are planned to be planted in Yessil and Saryarka districts - 95 trees in the Beloved park and 160 trees in Goethe and Constitution streets. 

    Жоспарланғандай, «Ғашықтар» саябағының аумағында 90 ағаштың отырғызылуы өтуде. Аталмыш шарада Ресей, Грузия, Әзірбайжан, Түркменстан, Түркия, Бразилия, Португалия, Сауд Арабиясы, Ватикан және т.б. елшілері қатысуда. Как и планировалось, на территории парка «Влюбленных» идет посадка 90 деревьев, в которой принимают участие послы многих стран, таких как Россия, Грузия, Азербайджан, Туркменистан, Турция, Бразилия, Португалия, Саудовская Аравия, Ватикан и мн.др.

    Публикация от Акимат района "Есиль" г.Астаны (@esilakimat) Сен 29 2017 в 10:59 PDT

