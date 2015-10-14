Foreign ambassadors presented credentials to President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received letters of credentials from foreign ambassadors today.

In particular, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan Cho Young Chon, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Ahmad Idris Innab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Juris Pogrebnaks and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pedro José Sanz Serrano handed in credentials to the Kazakh Leader. "I sincerely congratulate you on the beginning of your diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and I hope, your job will serve for further strengthening and development of bilateral relations between our countries," N.Nazarbayev said welcoming the ambassadors.