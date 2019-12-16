Foreign ambassadors to Kazakhstan extend Independence Day congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors to Kazakhstan extended their congratulations on the 28th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

«Since gaining independence in 1991 Kazakhstan achieved great success. Today Kazakhstan is recognized as a prosperous and advanced country in Central Asia as well as the model country which leads to peace and stability in the world. Let me express my deep respect to the Government and people of Kazakhstan for amazing achievements,» Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Daesik said.

«The Independence Day is of great importance for all Kazakhstanis. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan made stunning progress in social and economic development and democratic and political dimension. All Kazakhstanis have the right to be proud of the country’s attainments. Thanks to the wise leadership of Elbasy, his political foresight Kazakhstan has embarked on the way of the dynamic, sustainable and rampant development. Today’s Kazakhstan is a prosperous, stable, dynamically developing country in Eurasia,» the Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao said wishing people of Kazakhstan wellbeing and the country stability and prosperity.

In his turn, Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar congratulated Kazakhstan on the national holiday highlighting the strengthening of cooperation between the two nations.

«India and Kazakhstan have developed multifaceted bilateral and multilateral cooperation that turned into a strategic partnership. I’m confident that the ties between the countries will further depend and widen,» he said.

French Ambassador Philippe Martinet also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day.