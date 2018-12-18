Foreign diplomatic missions congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Many foreign diplomatic missions and foreign embassies congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Theodore Lyng and his spouse Muliani congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Independence Day.

"Dear Kazakhstani friends. My wife Muliani and I, on behalf of the entire mission of the United States of America to Kazakhstan, would like to extend our warm greetings and congratulations on your Independence Day. We are so excited to be living and working in your beautiful country. And you have made us feel right at home with your kindness and hospitality. The U.S. is proud to be a partner with Kazakhstan. We appreciate the important role that Kazakhstan has played and continues to play in promoting peace, mutual understanding, and security in the region and in the world," Theodore Lyng said in a video posted on Facebook by the United States Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The Embassy of France also expressed congratulations on the 27th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, posting a video in the Kazakh language.

The Russian Embassy also congratulated Kazakhstan.



"27 years of friendship and alliance based on the centuries of the neighborhood and common great history. And this is just the beginning!;) Happy Holiday!!!" the Embassy said on social media.

British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford underlined the importance of Independence Day for all Kazakhstani citizens.

"It is a day that tells the story of the nation and represents its most important values and the assets it gained on Independence, including Kazakhstan's land, its borders, the unity of Kazakhstan's people, the country's culture and its language, its industry and its innovation. And it is also a day for the hope of a better future..." he said.

Extending its greetings on Kazakhstan Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishes further success and prosperity to the brotherly people.