    21:18, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Foreign diplomats condole with Kazakhstan over Aktobe shooting spree victims

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan informed today of opening of a Book of Condolences due to announcement of June 9 the Day of National Mourning over the Aktobe Terrorist Attack Victims by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    In this regard,  heads of more than 40 foreign diplomatic missions came today to the Kazakh Embassy and expressed their condolences to the people of Kazakhstan and families of the victims.

    In turn, the Kazakh Embassy thanked the foreign diplomats for condolences and informed them of the tragedy, the number of those killed and injured as well as the measures taken by the authorities of Kazakhstan due to introduction of the ‘yellow level’ of terrorist threat across the country for the period of 40 days.

    Aktobe region Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan News
