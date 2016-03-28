Foreign diplomats familiarized with Aktobe region’s economic potential (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev has met with foreign diplomats today in Astana.

43 heads of foreign diplomatic missions, including the representatives of the U.S., Russia, China, France, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, the UAE etc. participated in the meeting. Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov attended the meeting too.

The meeting discussed attraction of investments to Aktobe region.

“Oil and gas, metal, agriculture, transport and construction are the main industries of our region. Processing industry has showed some growth in recent period too. In order to overcome the economic crisis, we need to use any reserves and opportunities to attract investments to the region,” Saparbayev said.

According to him, the region takes exceptional measures to create favorable investment climate. Due to the existing transport potential, availability of minerals and raw materials, energy and labour resources, the region has a great potential for the development of ore-mining and chemical industries, metallurgy and agriculture.

As the regional administration told Kazinform, the amount of fixed investments in Aktobe region in the past 5 years made USD 12,600,000,000, 36% or USD 4,700,000,000 of which were direct investments. The region ranks the second in the republic in the amount of attracted foreign investments. In genral, Aktobe region region enjoys trade relations with 100 countries of the world. The volume of foreign trade makes USD 3,700,000,000, 84% of which falls on export of goods and services from Aktobe region.

