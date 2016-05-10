Foreign diplomats in Brussels commemorated Soviet soldiers killed during liberation of Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A ceremony of laying flowers to the tombs of Soviet soldiers who fell in the battles for liberation of Belgium and participants of the Belgian Resistance movement was held in Brussels on May 9, the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Those attending the ceremony were the representatives of the Mayor’s Office of Brussels, CIS diplomats and ambassadors of the Anti-Hitler Coalition countries, accredited in Belgium, mass media and Kazakhstani diaspora.

In an interview with Kazinform, Vladimir Chizhov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU, congratulated all the peoples of the former Soviet Union and other countries who fought against Nazism.

“In recent time we witness the attempts of re-writing the history of the Great Patriotic War. Therefore, I am confident, that our today’s objective is to tell the truth about the war to the next generations and prevent the review of the past,” the Russian diplomat noted.