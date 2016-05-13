Foreign diplomats presented credentials to Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova received today credentials from newly-appointed ambassadors of foreign countries - Ambassador of Australia Peter Martin Tesh, Ambassador of Ireland Adrian McDaid, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Anicet Gabriel Kotchofa, Ambassador of the Federative Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ayalew Gobezie Workneh, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Riad Haddad.