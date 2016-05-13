EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 13 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Foreign diplomats presented credentials to Sec of State

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova received today credentials from newly-appointed ambassadors of foreign countries - Ambassador of Australia Peter Martin Tesh, Ambassador of Ireland Adrian McDaid, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Anicet Gabriel Kotchofa, Ambassador of the Federative Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ayalew Gobezie Workneh, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Riad Haddad.

    1 2 3 4

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Secretary of State of Kazakhstan News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!