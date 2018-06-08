Foreign doctors performed 7 complicated hearing restoration surgeries in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Foreign doctors made seven most complicated surgeries to restore hearing loss and respiratory organs in Aktobe within the framework of the international practical and scientific conference of otolaryngologists. The conference was devoted to Modern otorhinolaryngology concepts and innovative technologies, the governor's press service said.

Leading doctors from South Korea, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan gathered to debate pressing issues concerning development of one of the most important sectors of medicine. They held master classes using innovative technologies in the sphere of ear microsurgery, endoscopic surgery and throat microsurgery for two days in a row.



As stated there, the conference is purposed to strengthening international ties and to give an impetus to the development of otorhinolaryngology of the country.