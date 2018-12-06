Foreign doctors performed unique surgeries in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Well-known foreign doctors held master classes in Almaty for Kazakhstani heart surgeons as part of the University Days of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.



The Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University marks its 88th anniversary. The decree on its foundation was signed on December 1, 1930. The University Days are annually held there to mark this date.



Famous Lithuanian doctor, one of the world's best heart surgeons Rimantas Benetis and director of the centre, head of the cardiac surgery department of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Almat Kudaspayev performed three unique surgeries within the University Days.



Rimantas Benetis is a head of the Kaunas University of Medicine and a member of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. The past five years he has devoted to the development of cardiac surgery of Kazakhstan.



Besides, professors of Pusan National University LeeJungsub and ParkWonseok held master classes and made five operations on children with orthopedic impairments at the Aksai unique children's clinic. They were also gave free consultations to children from the regions.