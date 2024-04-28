Foreign embassies support ‘green’ campaign in Astana

The large-scale ecological action “Clean Kazakhstan: Astana - a model of cleanliness and order” has been conducting during three weeks in Astana. This week is dedicated to planting trees and whitewashing plantings. 70 embassies and international organizations supported the eco-campaign, reports Kazinform News Agency with reference to the press service of the akimat (local authority).

Embassies located in Astana actively participated in the eco-campaign. Thus, representatives of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Georgia, Belarus, Portugal, Thailand, Israel, Vatican, Mongolia, Palestine, Libya and Malaysia joined the green action. Over 350 trees were planted on the territory of the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The embassies participated in plantings in all districts of the capital.

'Green' campaign held citywide Photo credit: Astana's akimat

“We are in a great mood. Such actions are of great benefit to the environment. I always support the work of planting trees, landscaping parks. Each planted tree is our contribution to the future, care for the next generation. Kazakhstan is doing a lot of work in this direction,” said Counselor-Minister of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Kazakhstan Dmitry Zorin.

Planting of trees as part of 'green' campaign Photo credit: Astana's akimat

Also, 300 fruit pear trees were planted with the help of representatives of diplomatic missions and embassies of Armenia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Romania, the Swiss Confederation, the Netherlands, the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Kuwait, the European Union and the Islamic Food Security Organization.

Planting of trees Photo credit: Astana's akimat

The eco-friendly campaign also includes sanitary cleaning of the city, storm and ditch sewerage networks, cleaning of streets, sidewalks, intra-block territories, public spaces and yards.

On May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Unity of People which is a good premise for this friendly and international eco-campaign as well.