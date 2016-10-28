Foreign engaged in EXPO-2017 allowed to extend stay period

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign nationals who will arrive in Kazakhstan for participation in EXPO-2017 the time of stay will be extended, Head of Migration Police of the RoK MIA Serik Sainov said today in the briefing in the MFA.

Minister of Health and Social Development Tamara Dyussenova noted that if an employer involves people in EXPO activities, they will stay without a quota and beyond authorization system.

"They are required to get registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but no special authorization from our department or any quotas are needed", Tamara Dyussenova said.

Foreign nationals who arrive for EXPO-2017 shall comply with the five-day registration regime.

"They will be allowed to stay so long as specified in their visa. We have exceptions for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, who have 30 day registration regime. It means these guests will be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan without registration for 30 days", - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov said.

According to the RoK legislation of foreign nationals are required to get registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs within five days and afterwards stay in the country for one month. However for those individuals whose activity is associated with EXPO-2017 their stay period will be extended.