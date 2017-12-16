Foreign envoys extend greetings to Kazakhstanis on Independence day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassadors of the United States, George A. Krol, and Great Britain in Kazakhstan, Carolyn Browne have extended their greetings to the people of Kazakhstan on the country's Independence Day in the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kazakhstan friends and colleagues! On my behalf of myself and the entire mission of the United States of America to Kazakhstan, allow me to extend to you warm greetings and congratulations on Kazakhstan's Independence Day!" said the American Ambassador.

George A. Krol stressed that in the relatively few years as sovereign independent state, Kazakhstan has become strong, stable, and prosperous country, that the US is proud to be a partner with Kazakhstan in many fields and appreciates the important role of Kazakhstan in promoting peace, mutual understanding, and security in the region and the world.

"I personally appreciate Kazakhstan and its people for your dreams and your hearts - as big and beautiful as your country itself. I wish all citizens of Kazakhstan whether you are from the beautiful capital of Astana or from dynamic Almaty, from every oblast and ayul, continued peace, good health and prosperity now and in the future. I salute you. Happy National Day!", he concluded.

The head of the UK mission to Kazakhstan, Caroline Browne's greetings were posted on the Embassy's Facebook page.

"Dear people of Kazakhstan! I congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan! I wish you all happiness, peace, and prosperity. Let the partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain continue to develop," Caroline Browne's said.



As previously reported, today the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the 26th anniversary of Independence. 26 years ago, on December 16, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Kazakh SSR adopted the Constitutional Law "On the State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan."