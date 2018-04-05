Foreign experts partake in COMSATS meeting hosted by KazNU

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 21st meeting of the Coordination Council of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) took place at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, the press office of the university reports.

This is the first-ever meeting of the Council held in Kazakhstan and a post-Soviet country. Over 30 well-known foreign experts, scientists, and heads of research centers and universities of COMSATS member countries participated in the meeting.

"KazNU is one of the world's famous universities. We are discussing the issues of the future development of science, collaboration in terms of renewable energy sources, environmental protection, and biotechnology. The role of universities in this regard is immense. We got united to tackle global issues," said the Executive Director of COMSATS, Syed Muhammed Junaid Zaidi.



KazNU is the only higher educational institution in the CIS that has been a member of this international organization since 2015. The joint work with COMSATS promotes cooperation with the top research and educational centers in 25 countries of Asia, Africa, Latin and Central America.

The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is the center of COMSATS's best practices in Kazakhstan. This enables the university to actively participate in joint educational and research projects. Within three years of cooperation, many scientists and doctoral students of the university successfully completed training and internships in the top universities of the organization member countries.







Last year, KazNU hosted two major events organized in partnership with COMSATS and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO): national seminar Repair and Maintenance of Scientific and Engineering Equipment in Universities, Research Institutes and Small Business Enterprises and the 7th International Workshop on Internet Security: Enhancing Information Exchange Safeguards.