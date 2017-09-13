Foreign experts to discuss Kazakhstan's digitalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The discussion of the digitalization of Kazakhstan with the participation of experts from various countries has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I am glad to welcome all the participants of our event. "Digital Kazakhstan" draft program has been presented today. The Head of State instructed us to improve it by the yearend. As soon as it is ready, we will submit the full text to the public," Dauren Abayev, the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, said while making a welcoming speech.

According to him, the momentous changes in the Kazakh economy, initiated by the Head of State, are a historic event for the entire country.

"For most of the world, the digital economy has already come about. And the overriding priority for states in the next decade will be putting their economies on the digital footing. We hope to join the advanced countries in spite of the fact that the digitalization problem is now debated a lot by scientists and experts, at the level of the political establishment of states, the media and the Internet. There are still a lot of questions that remain disputable," he said.

"They need to be discussed. Thus, it is very important to create such dialogue platforms involving the leading experts and players in the digital market to exchange ideas on the hot-profile issues. On my own behalf and on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Communications, I wish constructive and productive discussions to all participants of the panel sessions," Abayev added.