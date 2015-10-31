ASTANA. KAZINFORM International experts had been involved in elaboration of the law "On countering corruption", the press service of the Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Agency told Kazinform.

"Kazakhstan applies international experience in its anti-corruption activities combining various measures and models. Thus, we attracted the experts from Hong Kong, Singapore, U.S., South Korea, Great Britain and Italy to the elaboration of some provisions of the Law "On countering corruption" adopted by the Parliament on October 30," the press service says.

The law differentiates the levels of violation of the provisions and rules of the code of conduct and corruption itself.

The law defines corruption as an act of receiving personally or through third parties of material (non-material) benefits and advantages including in regards to the third parties. Appropriate amendments will be made in the Criminal Code of the country.

As per the new law, the employees of quasi-public organizations including extractive industries fall under the category of persons authorized to perform public functions.

The law "On countering corruption" was adopted in the fulfillment of the Presidential instructions outlined in 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan.