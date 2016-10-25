Foreign investment inflow to Kazakhstan hit $5.7bln since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Net inflow of foreign investments to Kazakhstan in January-September 2016 hit $5.7bln, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“This is 4.4 times higher than the last year index in the same period – $1.3bln,” the Minister said at the Government’s regular sitting today.

A lion share of the investments was spent on financing new investment projects, he clarified.

Almost a third (32.0% or $2.9bln) of gross inflow of direct foreign investments ($9.3bln in H1 2016) was spent on geological exploration works. $2.2bln was invested in oil and gas sector, and $1.2bln – in metallurgy industry.

“Maintaining investment activeness of the country helps us retain positive economic growth in the current year and lay a foundation for sustainable rise in economy in future,” noted Bishimbayev.

The volume of investments in January-September 2016 increased by 4.1% and made 5.1trln tenge. This growth became a result of implementation of industrial-innovative and infrastructure projects under the Nurly Zhol program and Forced Industrial Innovative Development program.

In the same period of 2015, growth of investments made 3.5%.

The own capital of enterprises remains the main source of financing investments – 3.1trln tenge (60.7% in structure). Nevertheless, positive dynamics of investing through the bank loans is observed (319bln tenge). Substantial growth of investments is observed in agriculture (by 50.9%, up to 190.6bln tenge), trade (by 32.1% up to 109.5bln tenge) and processing industry (by 7.7% up to 543.1bln tenge) as well as in financial activity (by 6.9% up to 44.7bln tenge).