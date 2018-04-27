Foreign Investors Council holds interim meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An interim meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev was held in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Head of the Government.

The meeting focused on the problems of implementation of Kazakhstan's investment policy, development of labor legislation, energy and ecology.



Addressing the meeting were Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors Council Association Agris Preimanis, Co-Chairman of the joint working group of the Council on implementation of investment policy Yerlan Dossymbekov, Managing Director at Total E&P Kazakhstan Pascal Breant and others.



It is to be recalled that the Foreign Investors Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in accordance with the Decree of the Head of State in 1998.



The Council is comprised of heads of over 30 foreign companies and international organizations.
















