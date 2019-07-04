Foreign Investors' Council sitting starts its work in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council under the Kazakh President has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan, involving Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, PM Askar Mamin.

The agenda includes three issues.

About 300 heads of state bodies, national and transnational companies, representatives of international and financial organizations are to take part in the sitting.



The Council is a unique platform under the chairmanship of the Kazakh President. It was founded in 1998 to provide a direct dialogue between the Kazakh Government and foreign investors for efficient solution of challenging issues due to their investment activities in the country and improvement the country's investment climate.