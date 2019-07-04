Foreign Investors' Council welcomes new members

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New members have joined the Foreign Investors' Council, it was revealed at the 32nd plenary session of the Council in the Kazakh capital Thursday, Kazinform reports.

During the plenary session President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who chaired it greeted the new members, namely Dr. Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort LL.M., member of Global Executive Committee of Baker McKenzie International, Joerg Bongartz, Managing Director at Deutsche Bank AG, Philippe Palazzi, Chief Operating Officer of METRO AG, Hou Qijun, Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation.



He also mentioned new members of the FIC who were unable to attend the plenary session in Nur-Sultan. Those are Isao Kano, Regional CEO, Europe, Mitsubishi Corporation Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation International (Europe), and David McD Livingstone, Chief Executive Office EMEA, Citi.