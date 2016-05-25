Foreign investors played important role in implementation of state program on industrial-innovative development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The processing industry stabilized at the level of 10% of the GDP over the last 5 years. While the ore mining sector dropped from 20% to 12%, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the Investment Summit held within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum, the press service of the ministry informs.

"More than 2 thousand enterprises in the processing industry were built over the first five-year phase of the industrialization. 26 new sectors of the economy emerged, and about 200 thousand new jobs were created. A new generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists grew up. Foreign investors played an important role in this process," the minister noted.

Besides, USD 20 billion has been attracted to the processing industry of Kazakhstan since 2010, the minister informed.