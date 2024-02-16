Foreign investors to launch new enterprises in N Kazakhstan region

The Qyzyljar Investment 2024 international investment and construction forum with the participation of domestic and foreign companies working or planning to work in the region kicked off in Petropavlovsk city, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The event brought together representatives of companies from Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Italy, Turkiye, and the Baltic states.

18 memorandums to the tune of around 230 million US dollars, including on construction of tractor and brick plants, will be signed. The region has the special economic zone Qyzyljar, where conditions have been created to carry out investment projects. The projects are being underway in the zone, which has 20 participants, said deputy head of the entrepreneurship and industrial and innovation development department of the region Nurzhan Sadykov.

The forum features a plenary session set to be moderated by economist Rakhim Oshakbayev, as well as speeches from foreign investors operating in the region.

According to Gauyez Nurmukhambetov, governor of North Kazakhstan region, the region has a favorable investment climate. The governor pointed out that the region has the aim of transiting to an agrarian and industrial economy.

The industrial output stood at 1.4 billion US dollars last year, 84% of which falls at the manufacturing sector. Most of investments are funneled in agriculture – 40%. Agriculture accounts for one-fourth of the gross regional product of the region. Active work is ongoing on diversification of industries so as to create the country’s dairy belt. Every second dairy farm in the country is being built in our region. The task is set to transit to an agrarian and industrial economy, said Nurmukhambetov.

Photo: Olesya Zhukoven/Kazinform

As the governor said, the region has welcomed 15 new companies with foreign participation over the past three years with the help of the Qyzyljar economic zone.

Construction has saw a 70% growth in the past three years. The general layout of the city of Petropavlovsk providing for construction sites of commercial housing and real estates, social facilities, and housing renovation has been approved… One of the main tourist destinations is the Imantau-Shalkar resort zone, where business is already actively engaged, said the governor of North Kazakhstan region.

According to the vice minister of national economy, Abzal Abdikarimov, the region has been observing the growth in investments in fixed capital at the level of 17%.

One of the investors in the region is Italy’s Prosol company, which is to build a plant for production of active live feed yeast in the region. The decision to build the plant in the region was due to its favorable location, logistics and proximity of raw materials. The plant is to employ local population and work with local universities to train personnel.

Photo: Olesya Zhukoven/Kazinform