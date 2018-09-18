Foreign journalist calls Turkestan a hidden gem of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Liviani Cinthyana, a journalist at Indonesia Tatler renowned edition, visiting Kazakhstan within a press tour, initiated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, believes that Turkestan is a hidden gem of Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service reports.

Eight international journalists specializing on covering culture, music, arts and tourism issues visited Kazakhstan under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The Calvert Journal (Great Britain), Saga Magazine (Great Britain), AGIR (Italy), Agora Vox le media (France), Turystyka (Poland), Global Times (China), Indonesia Tatler (Indonesia), International Policy Digest (Republic of Korea) journalists focused on material and spiritual culture of Kazakh people and tourism development. The trip included visiting cultural and historical buildings, historical monuments and the major tourist attractions of Astana, Almaty and Turkestan.



