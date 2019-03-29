Foreign leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assumption of office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Global leaders continue to send their telegrams and letters of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of assumption of the office of the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda's press service reports.

Extending warm congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Felipe of Spain assured that Spain is set for further strengthening of all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan and deepening of bilateral ties.



King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on taking the office of the President of Kazakhstan wishing the friendly people of Kazakhstan welfare and prosperity.



President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Turkey congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assumption of the office of the President of Kazakhstan. "My own deep conviction is that the fruitful relations between the two friendly and fraternal nations achieved earlier will further deepen during Your presidential mandate," the telegram reads.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted in his congratulatory letter that Kazakhstan has once again demonstrated its deep commitment to constitutional principles of development at such a fateful moment.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that Belarus-Kazakhstan all-around productive cooperation would further develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and trust.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe sent a telegram of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on behalf of the Japanese Government and people. In his telegram, he pointed out the importance of the Kazakh-Japanese interaction and highlighted the strategic role of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regional and international affairs. "Together with Kazakhstan, we are intending to continue developing regional cooperation within the ‘Central Asia+Japan' dialogue initiated by you in 2004," the telegram reads.



In his letter, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in says that Kazakhstan is the largest trade and investment partner of Korea in Central Asian region, while comprehensive cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan will underlay sustainable development in the entire Eurasian territory.



President of Finland Sauli Niinistö also sent a message of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Finland and Kazakhstan are linked by fruitful relations based on active partnership in trade and economic sphere. We are ready to further strengthen our cooperation in a wide range of bilateral issues and international agenda," the message reads.



Mongolian leader Khaltmaagiin Battulga underlined a high level of Kazakhstan-Mongolia interaction and expressed interest in further expansion and development of friendly ties between the two nations.



In his letter of congratulations, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani noted the importance of the high mission imposed on the President of Kazakhstan. He also emphasized the two countries' potential in strengthening the bilateral relations.



President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent telegrams of congratulations to the Kazakh President. In their messages they expressed hope for further development of the bilateral relations and wished success to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.



Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah extended his best wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that the Government of Afghanistan welcomed mutual cooperation and stood for its strengthening in all areas.



Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Afghan Parliament Fazal Hadi Muslimyar wished success to the Head of State and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.



In his telegram, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan commended high professionalism and enormous experience of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the service to the state and people and his authority at the international arena. "I am confident that your activity in this important post will contribute to further deepening of integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union," the telegram reads.



Secretary-General of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurría in his letter of congratulations wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev successful tenure of office at such an important period of development of Kazakhstan. "During the past decade Your country has achieved impressive achievements in its development. I would like to assure that the OECD will further support Kazakhstan in carrying out further economic reforms and reaching social progress," the letter reads.