EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:29, 23 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko says that heads of foreign countries will not attend the inauguration of the President of Kazakhstan slated for November 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Foreign diplomats are invited to the inauguration. The same mechanism was during the inauguration in 2019» said Vassilenko on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.

    Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that no additional budgetary funds will be allocated for the inauguration.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!