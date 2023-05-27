Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Astana International Forum, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and industrial cooperation in Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From the coverage of the Astana International Forum to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Caspian News:Kazakhstan to Use Digital Solutions to Boost Trans-Caspian Route Capacity

Caspian News published an article on May 22 about the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan offers to increase its capacity by embracing cutting-edge digitalization strategies.

«He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to participate in the project's implementation, highlighting the TITR as a crucial component,» reads the article.

The media quoted Tokayev, who said, «we intend to systematically increase its capacity through the introduction of digital solutions and infrastructure modernization.»

The Print:Astana International Forum to deliberate on global response to economic, security challenges

Indian media, The Print, published an article on May 25 about the upcoming Astana International Forum on June 8-9 in the Kazakh capital.

«Astana International Forum is all set to be held in June, on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a platform to resume political dialogue, drive positive change and shape the global agenda of cooperation. The forum will also highlight the need for a coordinated global response to economic, environmental, and security challenges,» reads the article.

«The forum is slated to bring not only together representatives from the government but also international organizations, businesses, and academia, to engage in a holistic dialogue and think outside the box in a bid to address climate, food scarcity, energy security challenges and how to better equip the institutions of global governance to address the ensuing non-traditional security threats of the 21st century,» the article continued.

Silk Road Briefing:Turkiye’s Multilateral Trade with Central Asia: Current Situation and Future Prospects

Silk Road Briefing published an article on May 22 about the cooperation between Central Asia, including Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

«Central Asia’s energy sector and the natural hydrocarbon reserves of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are more economically important than other sectors and are of interest to Ankara. In terms of natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also have significant reserves – in terms of oil, Kazakhstan ranks 11th globally,» reads the article.

The Straits Times:Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen to pursue projects, explore business opportunities with S’pore: President Halimah

Singaporean media, The Straits Times, published an article on May 25 about the recent visit of President Halimah Yacob to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where the sides showed interest in pursuing projects with Singapore and exploring business opportunities with companies.

«The inking of various agreements will create more economic opportunities for Singapore companies to explore and, hopefully, open more doors in both markets, said Madam Halimah at the end of five days of state visits to the two Central Asian countries. (...) Madam Halimah also highlighted the services and investment agreement signed on Monday with Kazakhstan as one important outcome of the visit. The legally binding agreement will allow Singapore companies seamless access to various service sectors in Kazakhstan, such as specialized medical services, urban planning and engineering,» reads the article.

UzDaily:Cooperation on the Ustyurt Plateau to conserve biodiversity discussed

UzDaily published an article on May 23 about the meeting between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, where the sides discussed cooperation on the Ustyurt Plateau, the Central Asian Mammal Initiative of the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

«Animal monitoring was carried out within the framework of the newly implemented monitoring system and SMART patrolling with the support of the GIZ project Environmentally Oriented Regional Development in the Aral Sea Region and the Michael Succow Foundation. It should be noted that the installed camera traps along the borders showed the abundance of wild animals along the border fence. In addition, participants from Kazakhstan presented a project of a new cluster area of the South Ustyurt State Nature Reserve, adjacent to the borders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan,» reads the article.

AkiPress:Government of Kazakhstan plans to allocate $1.4 million to fight forest fires

Bishkek-based AkiPress agency reported on May 25 about the funds the government of Kazakhstan plans to allocate to fight forest fires.

«The Cabinet of Ministers indicates that forest fires are becoming an increasingly significant problem. The allocated money will be used to purchase Mi-8 helicopters adapted for rescue missions, as well as 26 externally slinged water drop devices,» reads the article.

Trend: Kazakhstan ready to become center for dev't of Eurasian industrial cooperation

Baku-based Trend agency published an article on May 25, citing what President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow that Kazakhstan, taking into account its geography and capabilities, is ready to act as a center for the development of Eurasian industrial cooperation.

«The president noted that joint ventures for the production of electric vehicles, mainline locomotives, wagons, agricultural and passenger vehicles, construction materials and chemical products can be part of this cooperation,» reads the article.

The agency quotes Tokayev, who said, «we are also ready to implement joint projects on the development of ferrous and non-ferrous metal deposits with further processing and production of finished products.»

Daily News:Kazakhstan down Sri Lanka in Asian VB Tourney

Colombo-based Daily News reported on May 24 about Sri Lanka losing 1-3 to Kazakhstan in the second match of Group B of the Central Asian Volleyball Association Women’s Challenge Cup.

«After having lost their opening match to Uzbekistan 0-3 on the previous day, the Sri Lankan Women produced an improved performance to stretch the game to a four-setter before going down fighting 16-25, 26-28, 25-18, 27-29 respectively. Sri Lanka’s best moment in this game came when they snatched the third set 25-18 following a magnificent performance where they excelled in both attack and defense throughout these 25 minutes,» reads the article.