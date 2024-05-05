Foreign media on Kazakhstan: David Cameron’s visit to Central Asia, arrest of ex-interior minister, to MotoGP postponing inaugural Kazakhstan Gran Prix due to floods

From David Cameron’s visit to Central Asia to the arrest of ex-interior minister Erlan Turgumbayev, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to hold future peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency presents a weekly review of foreign mass media coverage about Kazakhstan.

Independent: David Cameron seeks ‘new era’ in UK-Central Asia relations on visit to region

Independent reports that in a historic diplomatic tour of Central Asia, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made a stoppage in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia to strengthen ties in trade, security, and the environmental partnership.

During his trip, he highlighted the strategic significance of Central Asia, announcing the beginning of a "new era" in relations and pledging to enhance cooperation in business, climate change, and counter-terrorism.

“We want to signal a new era in relations between Britain and all of the Central Asia republics, starting here in Tajikistan. Overall we’re here to say ‘let’s make the partnership bigger, let’s do more things together”, said David Cameron during his visit.

Amid concerns over circumvented sanctions on Russia, Cameron addressed issues related to sanctions enforcement, human rights, and regional reforms. He also announced increased funding for Chevening scholarships and a £50 million development aid package. Additionally, a new initiative to promote English language learning across the region will be launched.

Cameron's visit marks a significant effort to bolster the UK's presence and influence in Central Asia in response to global challenges and competitive pressures.

Arkeonews: Bronze Age Petroglyphs discovered in Kazakhstan

Arkeonews published that in the Zhambyl area, close to Aktogay hamlet, volunteers with the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign discovered new Bronze Age petroglyphs. These rock carving, up to 2 meters high and more than 15 meters long depict the daily life of ancient people. Volunteer Assylzhan Pazylbekov emphasized the importance of these discoveries and the requirement for archaeological knowledge to completely comprehend them.

“We stumbled upon very unusual drawings, and to understand their significance, we sought the expertise of archeologists. We hope this discovery will shed new light on history”, said volunteer Pazylbekov.

The petroglyphs are thought to be over 4,000 years old, and experts intend to conduct extensive research. This discovery adds to region’s recognized historical sites in the area, like Tanbaly Tas and Arpaozen, which have similar rock paintings that portray the customs and beliefs of wandering tribes from different ages.

“The Karatau mountain range holds great historical and geographical significance. It is one of the unique sites of human civilization not only in the history of Kazakhstan but also in world history”, said Sauran Kaliyev, an archeologist and historian.

These locations are being pushed for recognition of their historical significance on a national and worldwide scale by the Directorate for the Protection and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monument.

ABC News: Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead

ABC News released an article about the arrest of ex-interior minister Erlan Turgumbayev in connection with country’s January 2022 unrest.

In 2022 significant unrest in Kazakhstan was brought on by rising petrol prices, which sparked larger demonstrations against corruption and economic inequality under former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Erlan Turgumbayev, the former interior minister, was taken into custody for "abuse of power" during a violent police response to the demonstrations, where shoot-to-kill orders were issued, resulting in 238 deaths.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev implemented reforms as a result of these incidents, including limiting the number of terms in office.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan Says It’s Ready to Host Azerbaijan-Armenia Talks; No Date Announced

In this article, the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed optimism that future discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty will result in a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

These discussions, suggested by the president, will focus on peace treaty and involve both countries' foreign ministers. This initiative follows in the wake of persistent territorial disputes and tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh in the previous year.

While Kazakhstan will assist the discussions, it will not mediate. Instead, it will offer "goodwill services." The importance of these conversations is increased by the fact that Kazakhstan, which exports oil through Azerbaijan, depends on economic stability in the Caucasus.

Reuters: MotoGP postpones inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix due to severe floods

The first Grand Prix of Kazakhstan, initially scheduled for June 2024, has been postponed until later in 2024 due to severe weather and flooding in Central Asia, according to Reuters.

This decision comes as the floods have led to the evacuation of nearly 117,000 people, prompting concerns from MotoGP about overburdening local authorities and emergency services.

"It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country", MotoGP said in a statement.

The race was also cancelled last year due to ongoing works at the circuit near Almaty.

Eurasianet: Central Asian states easing trade barriers

Eurasianet reports that Central Asian states are actively working towards forming a unified regional market to dismantle trade barriers. This movement is part of the B5+1 project, supported by the United States, which aims to facilitate commerce between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The plan includes simplifying customs, enhancing property rights protections, and resolving trade disputes to attract Western investment and enhance the Middle Corridor trade route.

Notably, recent meetings between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan resulted in 28 agreements, including measures to simplify border customs and protect industrial property rights. These initiatives are making headway in spite of obstacles including persistent border conflicts and skepticism about regional integration. The objectives for bilateral trade are expected to grow significantly, which raises concerns in Moscow about the potential bypassing of Russian commercial routes.