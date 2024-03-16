Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s evolving foodie scene, exciting joint project with Italy, first Southeast Asian airline direct flight service to Almaty

From Kazakhstan emerging as Central Asia’s next big culinary destination, a new exciting Kazakh-Italian joint brand project, South Korean businesses burgeoning in Almaty to the entry of the first Southeast Asian airline into Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency presents a weekly digest of foreign mass media coverage about Kazakhstan.

Plov, Beshbarmak and new nomad cuisine: Is Kazakhstan Central Asia’s next big culinary destination?

Euronews.travel published an article on March 10 bringing to the spotlight Kazakhstan’s foodie scene, Neo Nomad cuisine and why the country is becoming a go-to destination for international travelers.

Portia Jones, the author of the article, praises diversity of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and its geography, its emergence as a regional economic powerhouse, a burgeoning food scene as well as commends warmth and hospitality of the Kazakh people.

“Dishes largely reflect traditional, nomadic foods eaten by tribes roaming the harsh environment of the steppes. This cuisine has long consisted of staples like meat, dough, and onion but is now slowly evolving and modernising while retaining authentic Kazakh elements,” reads the piece.

According to the author, ‘despite a period of stagnation, Kazakh cuisine is having a moment right now with attempts to revive dishes by adding a modern twist’.

Kazakhstan’s restaurants are earning global recognition as Almaty and Astana-based eateries have been featured into ’52 Places to Go 2024’ list by The New York Times and have landed on the prestigious 50 Best Discovery list.

Portia Jones urges her readers to taste Kazakhstan’s five must-try dishes, namely beshbarmak, plov, manty, shashlik, and baursak.

Kazakhstan to Satisfy Italy’s Appetite for Horsemeat

Bishkek-based news agency Times of Central Asia reported on March 12 about a joint Kazakh-Italian endeavor, a product brand 'Made in Kazakhstan'.

“The venture aims to address Italy’s growing demand for horsemeat; a commodity currently imported from other countries and reportedly valued at over $140 million worth per year,” reads the article.

In addition to chilled horsemeat, according to the piece, Kazakhstan will also supply Italy with locally sourced caviar and honey.

The ‘Made in Kazakhstan’ product brand is a win-win initiative for both sides. Italian restaurants will be supplied with high-quality meat from Kazakhstan, while the Kazakh side will venture into a new market.

South Korean Retail Giant Introduces CU Store Chain to Kazakhstan

The Korea Post published an article on March 13 about the inauguration of the first-ever CU store in Almaty.

Shin-Line Group and South Korea’s BGF Retail joined hands for a historic event, the entry of South Korea’s retailer into Kazakhstan’s market.

Lee Kyung-sik, the author of the article believes that the CU store is bound to add to the Almaty’s retail landscape by enhancing its shopping experience.

Both Shin-Line Group and BGF Retail expect the pioneering project ‘will inject fresh dynamism into Kazakhstan's retail sector, foster healthy competition, elevate trade standards, and serve as a benchmark for the market at large’.

Shinhan Financial Group actively promotes business activities in Kazakhstan

In another article released on March 15 The Korea Post reported on how Shinhan Financial Group promotes its business activities in Kazakhstan.

Established in November 2014 in Almaty, the first overseas subsidiary of Shinhan Card - Shinhan Finance Limited (Shinhan Finance) offers automobile installment financing and other credit and mortgage products across its network offices in Kazakhstan.

The author of the article reveals the company has achieved remarkable results in the past couple of years through its partnership with Aster, a local automobile dealership. In fact, it grew to become the 5th largest company among 237 Kazakhstani MFOs (micro finance organizations).



“The signing of the joint venture agreement is the first time a domestic financial company has attracted direct investment from a top-tier dealer in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The joint venture agreement will be transformed into a joint venture (JV) company with an equity capital of approximately KRW62 billion through an investment of approximately KRW31 billion from Astor over the next five years, and Astor is expected to eventually acquire a 49.9% stake in the JV,” the piece says.



AirAsia X the first Southeast Asian airline with direct flights to Kazakhstan

Travel and Tour World, the tourism, hospitality and airline industry magazine, published an article on March 14 announcing the arrival of Air Asia X into Central Asia.

According to the outlet, Air Asia X is the first Southeast Asian carrier to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

“The introduction of this route underscores AAX’s dedication to strategic network expansion and its commitment to providing convenient access to burgeoning markets, while meeting the increasing demand for seamless and economical travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia,” reads the article.

“As we celebrate AirAsia X’s inaugural flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan, we mark a significant milestone in Malaysian aviation. This new route not only enhances connectivity but also emphasises our commitment to a world-class air transport system. It symbolises our dedication to becoming a global aviation hub and strengthens cultural and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia,” said Minister of Transport, YB Tuan Loke Siew Fook at the festive ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.