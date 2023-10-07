Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Middle Corridor, Germany and Central Asia, Turkic summit

From the development of the Middle Corridor as a joint goal for the leaders of Central Asian states and Germany to the phone conversation between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan upcoming Organization of Turkic States summit in Astana, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Euronews: Germany and Central Asian states voice support for closer cooperation via 'Middle Corridor'

Euronews published an article on September 30 covering the first-ever summit between the five Central Asian states and Germany.

“In Berlin, leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening regional and economic cooperation - and the development of the so-called ‘Middle Corridor’ route, connecting the region with Europe,” reads the article.

Euronews reports the leaders confirmed their interest in developing the Middle Corridor and attracting financing for infrastructure projects under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative.

EU Reporter: Building economic bridges: Kazakhstan’s thriving connection with the US

EU Reporter published an opinion piece by Astana International Financial Centre Governor Renat Bekturov on October 6. Bekturov writes about the opportunities that Kazakhstan and the AIFC offer in the ever-changing realm of global economics.

“Central Asia, with a population of nearly 78 million people, is emerging as a region of economic significance marked by dynamic population growth and a sizable youth demographic. Abundant natural resources, strategic geographic position and trade opportunities further underline its potential. The total nominal GDP of the Central Asian countries is estimated at $405 billion in 2022, with Kazakhstan accounting for more than half,” he writes.

He adds that Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in Central Asia, showing a remarkable growth rate of 3.3% in 2022.

“Several factors contribute to its economic strength, including enduring stability, abundant natural resources, robust commodity market fundamentals, ongoing political and economic reforms and 13 Special Economic Zones with attractive tax incentives. Despite the complexities of the global geopolitical landscape, Kazakhstan’s economy continues to thrive, with the IMF projecting a GDP growth rate of 4.8% for 2023,” writes Bekturov.

Agenda.GE: Georgian Railway discusses prospects of Middle Corridor with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Romania

Georgia’s Agenda.ge, an English-language news website, published an article on October 1 about the meeting between a delegation from Georgian Railway with a delegation from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Romania in Aktau, which focused on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The meeting participants assessed the results achieved during the first eight months of the current year, as well as the difficulties encountered in shipping activities amid the evolving geopolitical landscape. The Georgian agency reports the participants discussed an agreement aimed at enhancing the efficiency of shipping conditions within the Middle Corridor.

Daily Sabah: Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss ties, regional issues

Daily Sabah published an article on October 3 covering a phone conversation between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

The agency quotes Türkiye's Communications Directorate, which stated the two leaders also discussed topics that may be on the agenda of the upcoming summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Astana in November.

During the summit, Kazakhstan is expected to take over the chairmanship from Uzbekistan.

The agency writes Kazakhstan stands as a pivotal economic and political partner for Türkiye in Central Asia, aligning with Ankara's efforts to enhance collaboration with Turkic nations in the region. In 2009, the two nations inked a strategic partnership accord, subsequently establishing a high-level strategic cooperation council.

New Strait Times: Works Ministry to team with Saudi, Kazakh govts on road safety and maintenance initiatives

Malaysia’s New Strait Times published an article on October 4, reporting on the meeting between Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Saudi Arabia's Transport and Road Affairs Deputy Minister Badr Bin Abdullah Al-Dulami.

“In a statement, Nanta said that he had met both delegations during the 27th World Road Congress in 2023, organised by the Permanent International Association of Road Congresses (PIARC) in Prague. In the meeting with the Saudi Arabia delegation, he is determined to further strengthen strategic cooperation in the aspects of road safety and maintenance in both countries,” reads the article.

CGTN: A Journey Through Almaty

CGTN published a video episode about Almaty on October 2. The agency says Almaty plays a pivotal role as a central hub for various sectors such as finance, technology, education, culture, and transportation within Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region. It also functions as a crucial conduit connecting China and Kazakhstan, making a significant contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative.

“During a stroll through the city, CGTN encountered musicians skillfully playing the accordion on a street where many Chinese brands catch the eyes. In Panfilov Park, tourists pause before an eternal flame commemorating the sacrifice of 28 soldiers during World War II. By the Ascension Cathedral, a square bustles with locals and tourists alike, including many from other Central Asian nations and China, who can often be spotted feeding the pigeons there,” reads the description to the episode.