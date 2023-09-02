Foreign media on Kazakhstan: nuclear referendum, oil tankers, electricity in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From the decision to hold a national referendum on nuclear power plant construction, and purchase of oil tankers to electricity supplies in Central Asia, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Reuters: Kazakhstan to hold referendum on nuclear plant construction

Reuters agency published an article on September 1 covering the announcement by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of a national referendum that will decide the fate of a nuclear power plant construction in the country. The announcement came during the address to the nation delivered by the Kazakh President on September 1.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

«The Central Asian nation's government has long discussed the idea, citing the need for new power generation capacity, and even identified a planned location for the facility in the southeastern Almary region and mentioned Russia's Rosatom as a potential partner,» reads the article.

Bloomberg: Kazakhstan Diversifies Oil-Export Routes With Tanker Purchases

Bloomberg published an article on August 31 about Kazakhstan’s purchase of tankers to ship its oil across the Caspian and Black Seas.

Bloomberg writes it is the «latest sign that Central Asia’s largest crude producer is seeking alternatives to its main export pipeline through Russia.»

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

«A unit of state-run KazMunayGas National Co. JSC already bought two tankers with a deadweight tonnage of 8,000 tons each — relatively small ships by oil industry standards — to transport petroleum across the Caspian Sea, said deputy energy minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov. It plans to buy another two vessels with a deadweight tonnage of 80,000 tons each — one of the most common cargo sizes — to operate in the Black Sea, he said,» writes the American news agency.

Interfax: Inflation in Kazakhstan should be 50% lower by end of 2023 vs 2022 - prime minister

Interfax reported on August 31, citing Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, that inflation in Kazakhstan is gradually declining and should be 50% lower by the end of 2023 versus 2022.

«As reported, Kazakhstan had inflation of 20.3% in 2022, and the federal budget envisages a target range of 7.5%-9.5% in annual inflation this year. Smailov added that Kazakhstan's economy is demonstrating steady growth despite the consequences of the pandemic and the difficult geopolitical conditions, recalling that the country's GDP grew 4.8% in the first seven months,» writes Interfax.

24.kg: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree on electricity supplies

Kyrgyzstan’s 24.kg news website reported on August 29 that representatives of energy and water agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed water and energy cooperation in Astana.

«The parties discussed issues of electricity supply in the upcoming fall-winter season, as well as partnership in other areas. Mutual agreements were reached, volumes and terms of the supply were determined,» reads the article.

The agency noted the parties agreed to consider «introducing a mechanism for maintaining hourly metering of electricity, conclude contracts for the settlement of unscheduled power flows between economic entities and revise the current terms of contracts for the settlement of unscheduled power flows.»

CGTN: View from the Shymkent Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan

China’s CGTN published a video episode on August 29 about the Shymkent oil refinery, one of the largest refineries in Kazakhstan.

«As a significant city in the southern part of Kazakhstan and a historical location along the ancient Silk Road, the city of Shymkent has borne witness to the history of friendly exchanges between China and Central Asia. The city, renowned for its tulips, has erected a modern oil refinery, the Shymkent Oil Refinery,» reads the caption to the video.

Photo: sknews.kz

The agency describes the refinery as a «testament to the achievements of Sino-Kazakh energy cooperation while also playing a vital role in ensuring the supply of refined oil products in Kazakhstan, improving the ecological environment and promoting socioeconomic development.»

VietnamPlus: President receives Kazakh Ambassador in Hanoi

VietnamPlus, an online newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency based in Hanoi, reported about the meeting on August 30 between Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov, who completed his mission in the country, following the appointment of Kanat Tumysh to the post.

Photo: VNA

«During the meeting, the host thanked Baizhanov for his collaboration with Vietnamese authorities to successfully organize the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saying that Vietnam highly values the success of the visit which opens a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. President Thuong expressed the belief that with the sincerity and sense of responsibility of the two countries' authorities, the all-around cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan will be strengthened in the coming time,» reads the article.

Antara: Kazakhstan's transformation through political, constitutional reforms

Antara, an Indonesian news agency, published an opinion piece on August 29 by Elvira Azimova, chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

«Over the past few years, Kazakhstan has undergone significant political changes under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who initiated a series of progressive reforms designed to strengthen state institutions and empower citizens' rights,» writes Azimova.

She noted the revised Constitution has «laid down the legal foundation for comprehensive societal and governmental modernization, which encompasses political transformation, increased social responsibilities for the state, and the protection of human rights.»

Trend: Kazakhstan approves regulations for organization of IAEA inspections

Trend news agency published an article on August 31 about Kazakhstan’s approval of regulations for the organization of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection.

«According to these regulations, when appointing IAEA inspectors, the authorized body informs the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan in written form about the surname, qualifications, citizenship, position and other necessary information regarding each representative of the IAEA proposed for inspection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» reads the article.

Photo: shutterstock.com